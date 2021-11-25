Magistrate declines NPA’s request to postpone Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury trial to next year

The perjury trial against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini will go ahead despite the National Prosecuting Authority asking for it to be postponed to February.

Johannesburg magistrate Betty Khumalo made the ruling on Thursday after the state said it would need at least four weeks to make travel and accommodation arrangements for a witness based in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are available to start with the trial. The issue is that someone has got to pay for the arrangements, that is the only hurdle we have,” said prosecutor Jacob Serope.

The request comes after the NPA on Wednesday said it could not proceed with trial as it had not consulted with a witness, identified as Zodwa Mvulane. Khumalo granted the request only for the state to decide that it would no longer use the witness.

“Indeed consultation has taken place. Subsequent to that, the state is of the view that we will not be calling her any more,” he said.

In declining the state’s request, Khumalo said she considered that Dlamini was brought into court by way of summons, all parties had been agreement and indicated they would be ready to proceed with the case this month and that if they were not, the court could place other matters on the roll.