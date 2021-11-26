South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Former minister Bathabile Dlamini back in court

26 November 2021 - 10:34

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is back in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Dlamini, the president of the ANC Women’s League, allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), a claim she denied while entering her not-guilty plea.

