Businessman accused of R6.8m swindle barred from leaving SA for birthday party

A Dutch businessman accused of duping a bank to give him a R6.8m loan using a four-star guest house as security has failed to convince the high court to allow him to attend his daughter's birthday party in the Netherlands.

Martin Korver, 55, faces charges ranging from theft to fraud and money laundering in the specialised commercial crime court in Bellville. He appealed for a relaxation in his bail conditions to the high court in Cape Town.

Korver told the high court he wants to travel to is home country to “visit his elderly parents and one of his daughters who is currently living there”.

His bail conditions prevent him travelling outside the Western Cape and Eastern Cape without notifying the investigating officer. He also had to surrender his travel documents.

Korver told the court he has lived in SA for 27 years and has been married to a South African since 2008.