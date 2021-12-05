Load-shedding to end in time for the beginning of the new week

Load-shedding will be suspended from 9pm on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon power provider Eskom said its emergency generation reserves had adequately recovered after load-shedding was implemented on Saturday.

According to a report on Sunday, Eskom said it is expecting to return to service about 4,100MW of generation capacity by Monday evening, which will further ease the capacity constraints.

“At Medupi power station the coal supply has normalised and a generating unit has returned to service.

“While the Kendal ash plant has returned to full operation, unfortunately the station has suffered failures of two generating units. We have had further breakdowns of a unit each at Kriel, Komati and Arnot power stations, as well as a delay in returning a unit to service at Tutuka.”

Eskom said the total breakdowns amount to 13,634MW while planned maintenance is 6,348MW of capacity as they continue with the reliability maintenance.

“While load-shedding will be suspended for now, Eskom appeals to all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly and to switch off non-essential items. We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.”

