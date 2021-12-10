Can children be cared for at home if they have Covid-19?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that children who contract Covid-19 be kept together with their parents or caregivers wherever possible.

As the Omicron variant spreads there have been concerns about children being infected. Experts say higher hospital admissions among children in recent weeks should prompt vigilance but not panic, as infections have been mild.

The WHO said children with mild or moderate symptoms can be considered for home care if the home setting is suitable for isolation and care of the child.

So what should you look for if you are looking after your child at home?

“Caregivers of children with Covid-19 should monitor for signs and symptoms of clinical deterioration requiring urgent re-evaluation. These include difficulty breathing/fast or shallow breathing (for infants: grunting, inability to breastfeed), blue lips or face, chest pain or pressure, new confusion, inability to awaken/not interacting when awake, inability to drink or keep down any liquids.”

If the caregiver is suspected or has confirmed Covid-19 infection, medical and non-medical factors must be kept in mind because of the negative and possible long term effects of family separation.

The WHO suggested drawing up a family plan or agreement on who will look after the child if the caregiver becomes ill.

“Children living with primary caregivers who are elderly, disabled or have underlying health conditions should be prioritised.”