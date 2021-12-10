South Africa

Perjury trial against Bathabile Dlamini set to proceed on Friday

10 December 2021 - 09:19
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini in court. File photo
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini in court. File photo
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE

The perjury trial against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to resume at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday. 

Dlamini, who is president of the ANC Women’s League, allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). 

The matter relates to repeated extensions of an unlawful tender awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to distribute the department’s social grants in 2017.

The court was forced to extend the contract with CPS even though it was found to be illegal.

Dlamini pleaded not guilty on November 24 to the charge and told the court if she gave false evidence under oath, she did so unknowingly. 

During her last court appearance on November 26 her attorney Tshepiso Mphahlane told the court his client should be acquitted after cross-examining a witness brought by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).   

He argued the state had no case against Dlamini.

 “The state’s evidence is of such poor quality that it cannot be relied upon.There is not sufficient evidence upon which the court, acting carefully, may convict the accused.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE, former ANC staffer Carl Niehaus  said the decision to prosecute Dlamini was politically motivated. 

 “The NPA does not have a case, as it is with me, comrade Ace Magashule and others. These cases are trumped up with no basis except for factional reasons,” he claimed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial postponed again as defence demands acquittal

Advocate Tshepiso Mphahlane said former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who is charged with perjury, should be acquitted.
Politics
1 week ago

Magistrate declines NPA’s request to postpone Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury trial to next year

The perjury trial against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini will go ahead despite the National Prosecuting Authority asking for it ...
News
2 weeks ago

RECORDED | Former minister Bathabile Dlamini back in court

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is back in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report South Africa
  2. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa
  3. NPA accuses Ace Magashule of trying to delay his corruption trial South Africa
  4. Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw South Africa
  5. R350 grant: ‘Sassa status check’ was the most Googled phrase this year South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament