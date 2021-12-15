'Collusive' air force contract 'shouldn't have been put out as general tender': defence expert

The South African and international defence networking systems companies slapped with a multimillion-rand fine for price fixing on an air force contract may not necessarily have been involved in collusion or corruption.

This is the view of defence analysts reacting to the Competition Tribunal’s R2m fine it issued this week to Swedish-based company Saab Grintek Defence and a R32,135 fine issued to Pretoria-based company KF Computers.

The two were investigated by the Competition Commission for a tender KF Computers won, through the help of Saab, for the network maintenance and support services for the air force’s ground command and control systems and intelligence system.

The systems provide crucial information which enable the air force to control missions and plan flights, among other things.

The tender was issued by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) in December 2015.

On Monday, the tribunal announced it had fined both companies.