SA inflation reaches 5.5%, highest in almost five years

SA's inflation rate jumped to the highest level in almost five years in November, underscoring the difficult choice the central bank faces in striking a balance between taming price growth and supporting an economy grappling with the fallout from a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

Consumer prices rose 5.5% from a year earlier, compared with 5% in October, Stats SA said on Wednesday in a statement published on its website. That’s the highest level since March 2017 and matches the median estimate of 14 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Prices of final manufactured goods rose by a record 9.6% in November, compared with 8.1% in October, the statistics agency said in a separate statement. That’s the highest rate since the start of 2013, when the statistics office split its producer price index and started reporting five different measures for prices at the factory gate including agriculture, mining, electricity and water and intermediate manufactured goods.

Headline consumer inflation, stoked by record-high fuel prices and rising food costs, has now breached 4.5% — the midpoint of the central bank’s target range at which it prefers to anchor expectations — for seven consecutive months.