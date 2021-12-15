Galaxy owner Sukazi relates previous alleged 'shoving' incident at Pirates match

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has described a previous match between his team and Orlando Pirates where he alleges there was pushing and shoving as security officials attempted to prevent him accessing the field before kickoff.

Sukazi has called for action by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after video footage circulated via Galaxy's Twitter account showed security personnel at Orlando Stadium manhandling him as he attempted to access the change rooms and tunnel to the field area.

The incident took place before Galaxy's 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday. Sukazi was denied entrance to the area despite having an all access accreditation pass.

Sukazi alleged Galaxy experienced a similar issue before the 1-1 league draw against Pirates at Orlando last season in January, but let it go.

“It is true — the exact date was January 26 2021, on a Tuesday. It was the historic first official game for TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium,” Sukazi told a press conference of the SA Football Journalists’ Association.

“However, that time the fracas didn't occur outside. I was inside — through the glass door.

“The same situation happened. I was nice and early — I had to inspect the pitch. Then there was pushing and shoving.

“Fortunately for us we managed to overpower the Orlando Pirates security and I made my way to the pitch, I inspected the pitch as per normal.

“ I sat in the dugout with [then-Galaxy coach] Owen Da Gama, we had our own discussion about the game. Then I went to the change room, and so forth and so on.

“And it [the incident] was captured by a DStv camera. [DStv] is the title sponsor of the league. They have that footage, I know for a fact.