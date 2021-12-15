Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur Fraser

Former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser’s reasons for his decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole were outlined and rejected on Wednesday by the high court in Pretoria.

Judge Keoagile Elias Matojane set aside Fraser’s decision and ruled that Zuma should return to prison to serve out his sentence.

Fraser’s decision to overrule the medical parole advisory board, which rejected a recommendation to place Zuma on medical parole, was found to be irrational and unconstitutional.

This comes after the DA and the Helen Suzman Foundation approached the court on an urgent basis to challenge Fraser’s decision and seek, among others, that the parole decision be declared unlawful, reviewed and set aside, and to substitute it with a decision refusing medical parole and directing that Zuma be returned to the custody of the department of correctional services to serve out the rest of the sentence imposed by the Constitutional Court.

“The medical parole decision is substituted with a decision rejecting the third respondent’s (Zuma’s) application for medical parole,” the court said on Wednesday.

“It is directed that the third respondent be returned to the custody of the department of correctional services to serve out the remainder of his sentence.”