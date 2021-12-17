Man arrested for ‘pushing girlfriend off’ 4th floor of Johannesburg hotel

The police have apprehended a 38-year-old man for attempted murder after a night of carousing with a lover allegedly went sour.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said the suspect booked into a hotel in the Johannesburg city centre with a woman at 8pm on December 15.

“They were given a key to [a room on] the fourth floor. A security guard heard a loud bang in the middle of the night. He went outside to inspect and saw a 25-year-old female in the street and badly injured.

“She told the security guard her boyfriend pushed her.”

Mbele said she was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

The suspect “was found sleeping in the room as if nothing happened”.

He was arrested on Thursday and was expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE