Four people die in Limpopo crash
20 December 2021 - 09:22
Four people have been killed while one escaped with serious injuries in a head-on collision on the R101 near Mookgophong in Limpopo on Sunday night.
Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said: “It is alleged a sedan had a tyre burst, lost control and collided head-on with an Opel Corsa.
“Four people, including both drivers, were instantly killed on impact.”
MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the families.
Lerule-Ramakhanya urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before they embark on long trips this festive season.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.