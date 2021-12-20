South Africa

Four people die in Limpopo crash

20 December 2021 - 09:22
Motorists have been urged to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before they embark on long trips this festive season. Stock photo.
Motorists have been urged to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before they embark on long trips this festive season. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Four people have been killed while one escaped with serious injuries in a head-on collision on the R101 near Mookgophong in Limpopo on Sunday night.

Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said: “It is alleged a sedan had a tyre burst, lost control and collided head-on with an Opel Corsa.

“Four people, including both drivers, were instantly killed on impact.”

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the families.

Lerule-Ramakhanya urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before they embark on long trips this festive season.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Grim start to festive season as weekend road accidents claim 26 lives

Rain causes poor driving conditions in some provinces as streams of traffic head for holiday destinations
News
1 day ago

KwaZulu-Natal family on their way to wedding killed in N2 crash

Four family members on their way to a wedding were killed on the N2 near Mposa in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning, while a woman in a ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Truck and bus crash that killed four, injured 28 caught on CCTV

Four people were killed and 28 others injured when a bus and a truck crashed in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. St John's College headboy readies for dream enrolment at Harvard South Africa
  2. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  3. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  4. ‘I’ll go with you, my child’: How ‘hero’ top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating