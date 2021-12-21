South Africa

One dead in ‘drive-by shooting’ north of Durban

21 December 2021 - 22:03 By TimesLIVE
One person was killed and two injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Monday night.
One person was killed and two injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Monday night.
Image: Supplied / Netcare911

One person was killed and two critically injured after an apparent drive-by shooting in Umdloti, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said that at about 6.50pm paramedics were called to North Beach Road where three people had been shot while they were sitting in their parked car.

The vehicle was riddled with bullets, he said.

“One adult male sustained fatal injuries, and two other adult males sustained critical injuries. The two patients were treated on the scene by paramedics and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further care,” said Herbst.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN prosecutor dies in hail of bullets outside Umlazi court

A regional court prosecutor from Pietermaritzburg died in a hail of bullets outside the Umlazi magistrate's court, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Klaas de Jonge: How I fooled the apartheid security police

Even in chains, ANC agent Klaas de Jonge slipped a close police guard.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Kill or be killed: that’s the reality for kids in the Cape’s ganglands

Teachers go beyond the call of duty to keep them on the straight and narrow. Will it ever be enough?
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  2. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  3. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  4. SA could soon drop quarantining of Covid-19 contacts as this doesn't serve its ... South Africa
  5. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating