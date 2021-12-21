Special Tribunal dismisses Hamilton Ndlovu’s application to stay SIU, NHLS review application

Gauteng businessman Hamilton Ndlovu has failed in his bid to have a review application the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) instituted against him stayed pending a variation application he intends bringing.

Ndlovu brought the application to the Special Tribunal pending the determination of an application he and other applicants intend instituting in the Pretoria high court for the variation of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) final preservation order granted in March.

The Pretoria high court made final a provisional order Sars obtained against Ndlovu to freeze his bank accounts and seize some of his luxury cars.

Ndlovu leapt into the public domain in May 2020 after posting video footage online and boasting about buying a fleet of luxury vehicles worth about R11m. The fleet included three Porsches, a Jeep, and a Lamborghini Urus SUV.

Sars took a keen interest in Ndlovu’s affairs when he flaunted his flashy lifestyle and apparent wealth.

During its investigation into Ndlovu’s financial affairs, Sars discovered there were flows of money to and from one or more companies. Sars also discovered the tax and VAT affairs of some of the companies were not in order.

The Hawks, according to court papers, are investigating whether personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts obtained by companies linked to Ndlovu were legally granted.

They received R172m for the contracts.

Of the amount, R103m is preserved under the Sars preservation order and the interim order.

Ndlovu has, according to court papers, not accounted for R50m, including R15m withdrawn in cash through tellers and ATMs.

He is the sole director of Hamilton Ndlovu Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Hamilton Projects CC. His wife, Felicia Sekete, is the sole director of Feliham (Pty) Ltd. The couple and their companies are cited as applicants in the matter.