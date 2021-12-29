South Africa

Flight ban cancels Mauritius holidays for SA tourists

29 December 2021 - 14:20 By TimesLIVE
Mauritius remains closed to South Africans. Stock photo.
Mauritius remains closed to South Africans. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/freeartist

SA Airways said on Wednesday Mauritius has extended the travel ban on all commercial flights to and from SA from Saturday January 1 to January 31.

A statement by the Mauritian government read: “Any person having been physically present in the Republic of SA, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia within the past 14 days preceding the date of arrival in Mauritius will not be allowed entry or transit in the Republic of Mauritius with immediate effect.”

SAA said all flights (SA190/SA191) and (SA7109/SA7110) to and from Mauritius will be cancelled up to and including January 31.

“Bookings from February 1 will remain in place for now.

“SAA is allowing flexibility and encourages customers to make use of a free change policy to rebook later.

“Should you need to postpone your travels, there’s no need to contact us immediately, when the travel ban is lifted your booking office will assist with the rebooking.”

Passengers may call SAA's contact centre on 011-978-1111 and select option 1 for assistance, or alternatively send an e-mail to SAACustomerService@flysaa.com.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Holidays wrecked for South Africans as Mauritius and other countries impose travel bans

The Mauritius government has joined a growing number of countries to announce bans on Southern African travellers in light of the new Covid-19 ...
News
1 month ago

SA cruises cancelled: NCL calls off Cape Town season due to travel bans

Norwegian Jade was set to offer round-trip cruises from Cape Town in December, January
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

BA to resume flights to SA but Mauritius sanction strands holidaymakers

The department of international relations and co-operation has confirmed that there are South Africans stranded at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam ...
News
1 month ago

Malaysia lifts African travel ban, cuts booster wait amid Omicron fears

Malaysia has lifted a travel ban on eight southern African countries that had been among the first to report the Omicron variant of the coronvirus, ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  2. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  3. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  4. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa
  5. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy