South Africa

Bus crash on N3: 26 people injured

31 December 2021 - 09:51 By TimesLIVE
The driver lost control and the bus crashed into the barrier before coming to a rest on its side.
The driver lost control and the bus crashed into the barrier before coming to a rest on its side.
Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

Twenty-six people were injured when a bus crashed on the N3 Durban-bound after the Mariannhill toll plaza in Pinetown.

The accident occurred just after 6am on Friday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the driver lost control and the bus crashed into the roadside barrier before coming to a rest on its side.

"A triage system was set up and more ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

"A total of 26 passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate."

They were stabilised on the scene before two passengers were transported to hospital for further treatment.

The events leading up to the accident are unknown. Police were on the scene and would investigate.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Truck and bus crash that killed four, injured 28 caught on CCTV

Four people were killed and 28 others injured when a bus and a truck crashed in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 weeks ago

Victims who died in bus crash on their way to netball championships named

Officials have released the names of the four people who died in a horrific bus accident on their way to the Spar Women’s Netball Championships in ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Tyre blowout suspected to have caused N3 horror bus crash that claimed 10 lives

A tyre blowout is believed to have caused a luxury coach to lose control and crash on the N3 highway on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

One dead, 14 injured after taxi slams into wall in Durban

A woman was killed and 14 people injured when a minibus taxi crashed through a wall in Durban on Thursday night.
News
2 months ago

Durban bus crash leaves 15 injured

Fifteen commuters were injured in an early morning crash between a municipal bus and a minibus taxi in Durban on Monday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cabinet lifts Covid-19 curfew with immediate effect South Africa
  2. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  3. Gautengers warned to batten down the hatches as thunderstorms approach South Africa
  4. Court dismisses urgent application by permit-holding Zimbabweans for visas South Africa
  5. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa

Latest Videos

"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...
It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...