Bus crash on N3: 26 people injured

Twenty-six people were injured when a bus crashed on the N3 Durban-bound after the Mariannhill toll plaza in Pinetown.

The accident occurred just after 6am on Friday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the driver lost control and the bus crashed into the roadside barrier before coming to a rest on its side.

"A triage system was set up and more ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

"A total of 26 passengers sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate."

They were stabilised on the scene before two passengers were transported to hospital for further treatment.

The events leading up to the accident are unknown. Police were on the scene and would investigate.

TimesLIVE