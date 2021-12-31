South Africa

Four children among six killed in N1 crash outside Polokwane

31 December 2021 - 15:14
Two adults and four children were killed when their bakkie collided with a truck on the N1 near Mokopane on New Year's Eve.
Two adults and four children were killed when their bakkie collided with a truck on the N1 near Mokopane on New Year's Eve.
Image: ER24

Four children were among six people killed in a collision involving a bakkie and a truck on the N1 south in Mokopane, just outside Polokwane, on Friday. 

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on scene just after noon to find a bakkie in one lane while a truck-and-trailer was on its roof at the side of the road.

“Both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision. On closer inspection, medics found that the two adults and four children in the bakkie had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead by the provincial EMS [emergency medical service].”

Meiring said two men in a critical condition, estimated to be in their 50s, were trapped inside the truck.

“The provincial fire services had to use specialised equipment to free the men. Once freed, the men were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to Voortrekker Hospital for urgent care.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bus crash on N3: 26 people injured

Twenty-six people were injured when a bus crashed on the N3 Durban-bound after the Mariannhill toll plaza in Pinetown.
News
7 hours ago

Girl, 3, dies and another child in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash near KZN’s Mariannhill toll plaza

Paramedics are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision near KwaZulu-Natal's Mariannhill toll plaza in which a young child was killed.
News
3 days ago

Nine people die in two road accidents in Western and Northern Cape

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the two accidents happened on the N1 near Beaufort West and Three Sisters during the early ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cabinet lifts Covid-19 curfew with immediate effect South Africa
  2. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  3. Gautengers warned to batten down the hatches as thunderstorms approach South Africa
  4. Court dismisses urgent application by permit-holding Zimbabweans for visas South Africa
  5. Scientists break ground on Omicron's effect on vaccines and boosters South Africa

Latest Videos

"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...
It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...