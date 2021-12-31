Four children among six killed in N1 crash outside Polokwane

Four children were among six people killed in a collision involving a bakkie and a truck on the N1 south in Mokopane, just outside Polokwane, on Friday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on scene just after noon to find a bakkie in one lane while a truck-and-trailer was on its roof at the side of the road.

“Both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage in the collision. On closer inspection, medics found that the two adults and four children in the bakkie had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead by the provincial EMS [emergency medical service].”

Meiring said two men in a critical condition, estimated to be in their 50s, were trapped inside the truck.

“The provincial fire services had to use specialised equipment to free the men. Once freed, the men were treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to Voortrekker Hospital for urgent care.”

TimesLIVE