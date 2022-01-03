South Africa

'The entire roof is now engulfed': Parliament fire erupts again

03 January 2022 - 16:58
The roof of parliament in Cape Town has reignited on Monday afternoon.
Image: Moloto Mothapo via Twitter

A fire that ripped through parliament in Cape Town on Sunday has once again erupted and "engulfed the entire roof".

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the news on Monday afternoon. 

"[The] raging fire has just re-emerged and it's now engulfing the entire roof of the National Assembly. It's inexplicable as we thought it's been put out completely," he said. 

JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said a media statement would be issued in due course.

TimesLIVE

