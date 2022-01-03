'The entire roof is now engulfed': Parliament fire erupts again
A fire that ripped through parliament in Cape Town on Sunday has once again erupted and "engulfed the entire roof".
JUST NOW: Unfortunately, after almost two days of brave battle with the flames in the National Assembly Building, more fire has just been fanned up. Firefighters remain at the scene and are continuing with the fight to bring fire under control #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/tNAHw0ThWU— Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) January 3, 2022
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.
"[The] raging fire has just re-emerged and it's now engulfing the entire roof of the National Assembly. It's inexplicable as we thought it's been put out completely," he said.
JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said a media statement would be issued in due course.
