South Africa

‘We are living in a movie’ — Shock at parliament fire flaring up again

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 January 2022 - 09:30
Firefighters at work at the national parliament in Cape Town after the fire flared up again.
Firefighters at work at the national parliament in Cape Town after the fire flared up again.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

SA was left shocked on Monday after a fire at parliament in Cape Town reignited and spread.

Firefighters had largely contained the blaze, which broke out on Sunday morning, but strong winds reignited and fanned the fire late on Monday.

It threatened to spread to the official office of the president, Tuynhuys, after engulfing “the entire roof”.

JP Smith, the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the fourth and fifth floors of the new wing, above the National Assembly, were “completely gutted”.

“Wind taking flames close to palm trees in Company Gardens, 10m from Tuynhuys. Crews are dampening down vegetation separating both buildings. Heavy-duty, aerial firefighting appliances have just arrived, that can operate within the current strong winds,” he said.

The fire has since been contained.

The fire has gripped much of the nation's attention and reignited calls by the EFF to move parliament to Tshwane.

On social media, many shared their shock at the fire flaring up again and weighed in on security at the building.

MORE

IN PICTURES | Parliament fire reignites

A fire that ripped through parliament in Cape Town on Sunday has again erupted.
News
15 hours ago

LISTEN | Parliament blaze spreads as wind causes chaos for firefighters

Fire at the parliament building in Cape Town is starting to get close to trees just metres from Tuynhuys, says the office of the president.
News
17 hours ago

WATCH | 'I'll meet you on the steps of parliament': Mazzone to Zuma-Sambudla

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla posted a tweet on Sunday expressing apparent happiness about the fire in parliament.
Multimedia
17 hours ago

Helen Zille takes a swipe at EFF’s Ndlozi for ‘celebrating tragedy’ at parliament

The DA federal chairperson accused EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of “celebrating this tragedy” rather than offering solutions that would ensure parliament ...
Politics
23 hours ago

‘Why waste billions rebuilding what we already have?’— what you said about relocating parliament

Should parliament move to Tshwane?
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final ... South Africa
  2. Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  4. Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to ... South Africa
  5. Parliament on fire and flames have reached roof, City of Cape Town says South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze