Five foreign truckers arrested as KZN government addresses job concerns

Five foreign truck drivers were arrested in Durban on Thursday morning during a law enforcement operation aimed at ensuring compliance in the freight industry.

The operation, which the KwaZulu-Natal government said would be the first of many, was scheduled to be held at three sites around the city, including Maydon Wharf, which is used daily by trucks to access the port.

The operation, which included the police, defence force, traffic authorities and the departments of home affairs and labour, focused on:

verifying the validity of truck drivers' licences and permits;

inspecting documents of foreign truck drivers;

enforcing traffic regulations; and

fighting crime.

The operation comes in the wake of recent violent truck protests in KZN and complaints by local truckers about foreigners being employed by SA logistics companies in preference to them.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said five drivers had been arrested for not being in possession of proper documentation and he expected the number to increase.

“We are doing this because there have been complaints about the domination of foreign nationals in the freight and logistics industry.

“These foreign nationals are supposed to be driving with permits and all required documents. In most cases you find that most of them are driving without these documents,” he said.