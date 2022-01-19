Concern about nearly 200 storm-hit KZN schools as academic year starts

Basic education deputy minister Dr Reginah Mhaule has expressed concern that the recent storms which affected at least 190 KwaZulu-Natal schools posed a threat to teaching and learning.

Mhaule, who was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, kicked off her oversight and monitoring visit at Izwilesizwe Primary before proceeding to Georgetown High in Pietermaritzburg.

Schools in KwaZulu-Natal opened for the new academic year on Wednesday.

“In uMgungundlovu district there are at least 41 schools affected. This does not mean that the children did not go to school.

“The head of department has promised that the department will dispatch mobile classrooms this week which will ensure teaching and learning continue,” she said.

She said in some cases it was not only school infrastructure which was damaged by the storms and rain, but also bridges and roads which led to the schools.