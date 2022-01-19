Police discover skeletal remains on KwaZulu-Natal farm
19 January 2022 - 13:16
Police in Port Edward, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, are searching for the family of a man whose skeletal remains were found on a farm.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said officers went to the farm a week ago to attend an inquest.
“Upon their arrival police found skeletal remains. It is suspected the deceased is a man due to the clothing found on the scene.
“He was wearing black Adidas tracksuit pants, a bottle green Puma cap, checked boxer shorts and a T-shirt.
“We are appealing to members of the public to assist police to find the relatives of the deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Det-Sgt Mzizi on 039-311-5430/073-1397-646 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”
TimesLIVE
