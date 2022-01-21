Cape Town school doubles its matric pass rate

He explained challenges faced by the community.

“We have a lot of backyard dwellers, people who are unemployed. The level of poverty is scary. Gang violence is rife and so are drugs. Those things are a sign of a broken community. But we are working hard to ensure pupils feel safe and can achieve,” said Hockey.

He said teachers had sacrificed their family time for pupils.

“We did this through hard work and sacrifice. Sometimes the teachers work far beyond their working hours, cutting their family time to ensure we prepare these kids adequately.

“When I went to fetch the results this morning, I was overwhelmed with emotion. I didn’t know what to expect. We could have done much better, but it’s an improvement. I am happy for the class of 2021. Despite all the challenges, we made it.”