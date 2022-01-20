WATCH | Most of us might be out of jobs: Bloemhof reeling after floods

One of his employees, Thabiso Kubu, said he did not know what the future held for him.

“It’s not something I want to think about, but there’s a chance most of us might be out of jobs. I won’t have money to look after my child if that should happen. We are all on alert and hoping to make sense of it all soon.”

Head of the National Disaster Management Centre Mmaphaka Tau said the declaration aimed “to further strengthen support to existing structures to implement contingency arrangements and ensure that measures are put in place to enable the national executive to effectively deal with the effects of this disaster”.

Meanwhile, two medical doctors in Bloemhof are among those cut off from their homes because of the storms.

Didier Muchenge* said he had to seek alternative accommodation in town.

“You can’t not panic. It was chaotic moving our stuff out and having to find other places to stay. I have been staying in this area for about two years now and I don’t remember being in a state of emergency. This was hectic.

“Since Monday we’ve been coming down this road to check if the water has subsided,” he said.

The department of water and sanitation (DWS) has opened five sluice gates on the Vaal-Orange River System to cope with “the sheer volume of water due to the ongoing rains”.

Tsholofelo Mathibedi, spokesperson for the provincial cooperative governance department, said recent torrential rain had affected about 702 households in the North West.

“About 13 local municipalities are affected by the disaster. The severe weather conditions have led to damage to property and environmental degradation, which includes the emergence of potholes on many of our roads. This has disrupted community life in the affected areas. To date, there are no reported fatalities.

“The situation is likely to get worse as the sluice gates of the Vaal and Bloemhof dams have been opened to reduce the amount of water and the dam is a tributary.”