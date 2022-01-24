‘Covid-19 vaccination is safe, does not affect women’s bodies negatively’ — experts

“Vaccine mandates are the subject of deep scrutiny by a range of institutions and sectors. The constitutionality of mandates is being legally examined as well.

“We therefore take issue with the commission trying to bolster its argument by wrongly insinuating Covid-19 vaccination has the potential to harm women’s health.

“While the commission is at liberty to express itself on the matter of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination and how this may impinge on constitutional rights, it should, as a responsible and respected public institution, confine itself to the known scientific facts of the effects of vaccination and should not conflate selective scientific references with its position on vaccine mandates.

“By misinterpreting the medical consequences of a slight lengthening of the menstrual cycles in a very small number of women following vaccination, among the billions of women who have been vaccinated worldwide, the commission’s statement inappropriately creates confusion and fear in the minds of women who have been vaccinated and is likely to increase vaccine hesitancy among women.”

They accused the commission of disregarding “the fact that pregnant women (and their unborn babies) are at a much greater risk of dying if they are unvaccinated.