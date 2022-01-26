South Africa

‘Caregiver’ fined for assaulting toddler

26 January 2022 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
The crime came to light after a video was shared on social media early in January. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

A woman in Potchefstroom has been sentenced for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against a young child.

The crime came to light after a video was shared on social media early in January. In the footage, Noria Ziburawa was seen assaulting a half-clothed toddler.

Police found 32 children in the care of Ziburawa, including the toddler seen being assaulted in the video.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court.

North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said she was sentenced on Friday.

On the assault charge, she was ordered to pay a R3,000 fine or 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition she is not convicted of a similar charge during the period of suspension.

On the second count of being in the country illegally, she was sentenced to an R800 fine or six months' imprisonment, of which half  the sentence is suspended for three years on condition she is not convicted of a similar charge during the period of suspension.

