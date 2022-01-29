Brick homes and rural holidays make poorer children resilient, study finds

Where you live matters for your health and wellbeing. And taking a break from city life to spend time in a rural setting is vital, a new study suggests.

According to the research by the University of California and Stellenbosch University, in the Cape Town communities of Khayelitsha, Gugulethu and Mfuleni, living in formal housing and having food security are linked to positive developmental outcomes and resilience among children, compared to living in informal settlements.

Resilient children were identified based on consistently meeting global standards for growth, cognitive functioning and behaviour.

Community infrastructure, maternal risks, and caretaking behaviours were examined based on neighbourhood as predictors of childhood resilience.

Researchers followed mothers of young children living in the three townships, and assessed both protective and risk factors associated with living in different neighbourhoods.

They observed that the rate of resilient children varied significantly. Mothers living in high-prevalence neighbourhoods with established housing, food security and sanitation had more resilient children compared to those in low-prevalence neighbourhoods.