This Christmas, ‘home’ for Sibongiseni is a safe haven in Cape Town

Sibongiseni Nondalana, 38, looks at a healed burn scar on her right arm and starts laughing.

“It was more than a year ago when I got this scar. It will always be a reminder of living in a shack,” said the mother of two while sitting in the lounge in her new home in Eerste River, Cape Town.

“I had boiled the kettle and was going to use the hot water to kill a big rat making a rattling noise in my wardrobe. When I opened the wardrobe the rodent ran towards me and I got scared. I slipped while holding the kettle and the hot water burnt me.”

Until a year ago, Nondalana was one of millions of informal settlement residents who not only lack decent housing but endure social problems including overcrowding, violence and crime.

Many get their only break from this kind of life during the December holidays, when they board a bus or taxi for their annual pilgrimage “home”, mostly to the Eastern Cape.