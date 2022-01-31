Former Joburg city employees implicated in rampant asset theft

Johannesburg asset storage facilities have been looted and money which should have gone into the city coffers is in the hands of thieves.

So says MMC for group corporate and shared services Leah Knott, who visited the facilities on Friday with Florida ward 70 councillor Caleb Finn and acting city manager Floyd Brink.

Knott said investigations into the theft implicates former city employees.

Finn has been trying to alert the city to the theft for several months.

“I visited the city’s former workshops and now asset storage facility in Florida with senior management and the local ward councillor, where we discovered extensive and widespread stripping of city assets,” said Knott.

“We developed a plan to beef up security at this site, finally dispose of these old assets and make sure that guilty parties are prosecuted for their part in the theft of city assets.”