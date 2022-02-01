COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Olympics-Paris 2024 boss to miss Beijing Games after testing positive for Covid
February 01 2022 - 07:15
Olympics-Paris 2024 boss to miss Beijing Games after testing positive for Covid
Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet will not attend the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, the French organising committee said.
Estanguet was due to fly to the Chinese capital to observe the first part of the Games but will now stay in France, with Etienne Thobois, the Paris 2024 chief executive, expecting to make the trip.
Estanguet was at the start of last year's Tokyo Olympics after also attending part of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu will also fly to Beijing during the Games to visit French athletes.
February 01 2022 - 07:00
How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women?
Pregnant women with Covid-19 may experience preterm birth and be more likely to suffer severe illness from the virus than non-pregnant women.
This is according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It recommends Covid-19 vaccines be taken by everyone aged five years and older, including women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future.
February 01 2022 - 06:30
At a California hospital, Omicron leaves staff exhausted in body, and sometimes spirit
As in hospitals across the country, Omicron hit Providence Mission Hospital in Orange County, California, hard with record numbers of patients. The staff, depleted by sickness and resignations, have taken a beating.
February 01 2022 - 06:00
Joe Rogan apologises, Spotify to add advisory to Covid podcasts
Popular US podcaster Joe Rogan has apologised amid a backlash against Covid-19 misinformation in his programme, while his platform, Spotify, said it would add a “content advisory” to any episode that discusses Covid.
Rogan, a prominent vaccine sceptic, has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, vaccines and government mandates to control the spread of the virus.
Singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell announced last week that they were removing their music from Spotify in protest of coronavirus misinformation broadcast on the platform.
Young objected to his music being played on the same platform as the top-rated podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 16,930 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,366 new cases, representing a 8.1% positivity rate. Today, @HealthZA reports 71 deaths, of which 14 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. Total fatalities are 95,093 to date. More here: https://t.co/5TrxOPNOEv pic.twitter.com/ELfg1zk7WO— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 31, 2022
