COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How Covid has amplified life’s struggles for people with disabilities

Covid ‘war zone’ has left medical interns tired and undertrained: study

When Amanda joined one of SA’s large public hospitals as a medical intern in 2020, she had no idea she would soon be working in a “war zone” as the Covid pandemic took hold.

“I certified more people (dead) than I thought was possible,” she said. “I thought it would take me a couple of years as a doctor before I could certify so many people.”

The 29-year-old, who completed her internship in December, said working as a young doctor during the pandemic left her anxious and burnt out.

But she also feels undertrained, having spent most of her time on the Covid front line instead of getting broad experience.