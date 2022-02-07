COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How Covid has amplified life’s struggles for people with disabilities
February 07 2022 - 07:00
I’m unvaccinated and exposed to Covid-19, do I still need to self-isolate?
The revised quarantine and isolation guidelines apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Prof Jeremy Nel, a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), said on Friday the committee recommended the proposed guidelines, which include the scrapping of contact tracing and isolation for asymptomatic individuals, apply equally to low and high-risk people.
The committee proposed to the health department that contact tracing, isolation, quarantining and Covid-19 testing for exposed individuals be discontinued with immediate effect unless the contact becomes symptomatic.
February 07 2022 - 06:20
How Covid has amplified life’s struggles for people with disabilities
If you’ve found the Covid pandemic hard, spare a thought for people with physical disabilities.
Stellenbosch University researchers, who surveyed more than 100 people with physical impairments, said even simple things such as accessing Covid safety messages, social-distancing and mask-wearing were a struggle.
People with visual, hearing, walking and learning disabilities said the physical barriers they faced were compounded by anxiety because they were more vulnerable to Covid but felt they had insufficient information about how to protect themselves.
February 07 2022 - 06:10
Covid ‘war zone’ has left medical interns tired and undertrained: study
When Amanda joined one of SA’s large public hospitals as a medical intern in 2020, she had no idea she would soon be working in a “war zone” as the Covid pandemic took hold.
“I certified more people (dead) than I thought was possible,” she said. “I thought it would take me a couple of years as a doctor before I could certify so many people.”
The 29-year-old, who completed her internship in December, said working as a young doctor during the pandemic left her anxious and burnt out.
But she also feels undertrained, having spent most of her time on the Covid front line instead of getting broad experience.
February 07 2022 - 06:00
‘To allay fears of death we need to bring it back to life’
As Covid-19 deaths fall in SA and the pandemic recedes, people are again pushing death to the margins of their lives. But greater support and compassion should be offered to the bereaved and those dying, and more community involvement with health and social care services is needed, say experts from an international commission on the value of death.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen many people die the ultimate medicalised death, often alone but for masked staff in hospitals and intensive care units, unable to communicate with their families, except digitally,” said commission co-chair Dr Libby Sallnow, a palliative medicine consultant at St Christopher’s Hospice in London.
“How people die has changed dramatically over the past 60 years, from a family event with occasional medical support to a medical event with limited family support. A fundamental rethink is needed in how we care for the dying, our expectations about death and the changes required in society to rebalance our relationship with death.”
