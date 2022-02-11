Police arrest 47 people as taxi violence flares up in Tshwane

Pretoria police have arrested nearly 50 people after taxi violence flared up this week.

According to the police, the latest incident happened on Thursday.

“Members were dispatched to verify the situation. Upon arrival the members of the Lyttelton crime prevention team came across the scene on Botha Avenue, where shots were being fired and a large group of people were fighting,” said police spokesperson Capt Dave Miller.

He said a high-speed chase ensued when the group fled in their cars after spotting the police.

“During the chase the suspects began to drive against oncoming traffic and knocked down street light poles. One of the suspect vehicles attempted to push the police vehicle off the road and rammed into the back of the police van,” Miller said.

“One of the fleeing vehicles turned into Alexander Road towards Jean Avenue and was met by another group of SAPS Lyttelton members. Shots were fired towards the members who returned fire.”

The chase headed onto the R21 highway where members of the SAPS air wing chopper and Porter fixed-wing aircraft were able to co-ordinate and direct police vehicles to the suspects, Miller said.

He said police confiscated dangerous homemade weapons and projectiles from the suspects’ vehicles.

One of the suspects was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

All the arrested suspects will be appearing in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday on charges relating to public violence, taxi-related violence, attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, possession of dangerous weapons and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Miller said the cause and reason for the violence would form part of the investigation.

“The situation for now is under control, but SAPS and other law enforcement agencies will ensure high visibility in the area.”

TimesLIVE