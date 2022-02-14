South Africa

Durban ‘serial rapist’ who evaded arrest for 14 years to face additional charges

14 February 2022 - 13:14 By LWAZI HLANGU
An alleged serial rapist who is said to have operated south of Durban for more than 14 years had four more charges added to his charge sheet after an identity parade on Friday.
An alleged serial rapist who is said to have operated south of Durban for more than 14 years had four more charges added to his charge sheet after an identity parade on Friday.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

An alleged Durban “serial rapist” is facing four more rape charges after he was identified by more victims during an identity parade.

This was revealed on Monday when he made a brief bail application in the Durban magistrate's court after the parade on Friday.

The 50-year-old self-employed man is said to have escaped police capture since 2008 after allegedly raping women around Isipingo, including a 14-year-old minor, according to a police report.

He was arrested at the end of January in Malukazi, outside Isipingo, after being identified through an identikit. He was facing charges for allegedly raping the 14-year-old and a 32-year old woman near the Isipingo taxi rank.

On Monday his lawyer Ayanda Mkhwanazi asked for the bail hearing to be postponed until Friday to allow him to prepare for the additional charges.

Mkhwanazi sought to set the record straight on the number of charges his client is facing.

“I have seen reports in the media that my client is facing another 17 charges but that is not true.”

The state told the court during the accused’s first appearance that his DNA had been linked to 17 other sexual assault cases committed over 14 years.

However, Mkhwanazi said his client is facing six rape charges mentioned in court, as investigations into the other cases are pending.

“The fact is the DNA results are pending so he was facing two charges prior to the four added after the ID parade on Friday. There are now six charges on the charge sheet in total,” he said.

The suspect will remain in custody until his bail hearing, which the state is expected to oppose.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police arrest 21-year-old 'most wanted' suspect for various crimes including murder

One of Mpumalanga's most wanted suspects is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge, Mkhuhlu and Kanyamazane magistrates' courts over the next three ...
News
23 hours ago

How young Limpopo detective put double rapist behind bars for life

A young Limpopo detective's determination to bring down a double rapist has paid off with the man's conviction.
News
2 days ago

Rape scandal rocks UCT after student’s Twitter claim

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an investigation after a student’s Twitter claim that she was sexually assaulted and raped by a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My phone rang non-stop': Thando Makhubu used R350 grant to start gourmet ice ... South Africa
  2. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  3. Defence force evicts woman illegally occupying military home South Africa
  4. Gijima wins latest court battle for R160m police phone maintenance contract South Africa
  5. ‘It’s not a political stunt’: DA-led metros are coming for those who don't pay ... News

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022