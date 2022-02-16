South Africa

State of disaster has been extended until March 15 — here’s why

16 February 2022 - 09:00
Health minister Joe Phaahla says government needs to have effective measures in place before lifting the state of disaster.
Health minister Joe Phaahla says government needs to have effective measures in place before lifting the state of disaster.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

SA cannot end the state of disaster until it has enough measures in place to handle future waves of Covid-19 infections, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday.

Phaahla cautioned that while SA is exiting the fourth wave and there is improved understanding of the coronavirus, the pandemic was far from over. He said government should not be pressured into ending the state of disaster. 

“As we are exiting the fourth wave of infections, everyone is eager for the pandemic to come to an end. The reality, however, is that while we have learned more about the virus, we have more weapons and the virus is seemingly getting weaker, the war is far from over,” Phaahla said during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate. 

His response came after co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster by another month.

Her department said it decided on an extension after a cabinet meeting in which it determined the extent to which the management of the Covid-19 pandemic required the implementation of the national state of disaster. 

It said government had observed from other countries that lifting all restrictions can lead to a rise in infections, and urged South Africans to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical safety measures such mask wearing, hand washing and observing social distancing. 

Under the current regulations, nearly all economic and social restrictions have been lifted and civil liberties are unrestricted. The country and the rest of the world are entering a new phase of the pandemic that requires us to live with the virus. As we begin this period of readjustment, we should all be guided by the regulations,” said the department.

During the Sona last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government planned to end the state of disaster “soon.”

He urged South Africans to get vaccinated as this was the only defence available against the pandemic. 

“We are ready to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic.

“It is our intention to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the National Health Act and other legislation to contain the pandemic,” said Ramaphosa. 

READ MORE:

Can I get Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool?

The World Health Organization says there is little chance of you getting Covid-19 from swimming in a public pool because the Covid-19 virus does not ...
News
1 day ago

SA records 1,094 new Covid-19 cases in the past day

SA recorded just shy of 1,100 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Man sets unenviable Covid-19 record by testing positive for 14 straight months

Fourteen months and 78 straight positive tests later, he is still alive - and still battling to shake off Covid-19.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  4. ‘Don’t suffer from amnesia now’ — Inside Tito Mboweni and Fikile Mbalula’s ... South Africa
  5. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022