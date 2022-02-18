ANALYSIS | Why some South Africans who are willing to be vaccinated still haven’t had the jab

President Cyril Ramaphosa set a target to get 70% of the country’s adults vaccinated by the end of 2021. However, by the end of that year only 39% of adults had been fully vaccinated.

Yet, despite this shortfall, across three rounds of surveying conducted during 2021 by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council, we found that more than two-thirds of adults indicated a willingness to vaccinate or had been vaccinated. These findings are similar to those found by other surveys, including by IPSOS and NIDS-CRAM.

This raises the question: why have vaccination rates consistently lagged these reported figures of vaccine acceptance?

We explored this crucial question using data from 6,633 survey responses in late 2021. The data were weighted to match Statistics South Africa’s demographic and vaccination profile of the population. The results can be regarded as broadly indicative of the views of the adult public.

Barriers to vaccination

Our survey sought to identify structural barriers to vaccination. These relate to challenges other than vaccine hesitancy that might be preventing people from getting vaccinated. Vaccine hesitancy can be considered as a psychological barrier.

We asked those who had not been vaccinated the question: “Do any of the after things make it difficult for you to get a COVID-19 vaccine?”.