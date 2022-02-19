R500m paid, R16.5bn to go: Tshwane says cutting off debtors is new normal

The City of Tshwane has collected almost R500m in its services disconnection blitz and has warned the Gauteng government its future targets include schools.

Mayor Randall Williams said no debtor would be exempt from an aggressive campaign to recoup R17bn owed to the municipality by government departments, commercial properties, embassies and homeowners.

“This figure includes R1.3bn owed by governments departments and embassies, R4bn owed by businesses within Tshwane and R8bn by residential customers,” said Williams.

Tshwane's mayoral committee member for finance, Peter Sutton, said the revenue-collection campaign is the new normal.

“Our aim is to reinstitute the culture of payment for services rendered,” he said, adding that less than 1% of court challenges against the city's stance have been successful.

On Thursday, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) headquarters in Hatfield had its services disconnected for owing more than R28m.

Services were later reconnected after payment was made, and other establishments reconnected include the Sheraton Hotel, which owed R23m.

The city has also called on residents of complexes and estates, and businesses leasing their premises, to ensure body corporates and landlords are up to date with their municipal bills and levies to avoid cut-offs.