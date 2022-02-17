Prasa is latest to be switched off as Tshwane nets R500m so far

Williams said the CEO of Prasa was informed before the disconnection.

“They have been informed for some time. It’s irresponsible for them not to come forward, not to approach the city, not to come with an arrangement. If they act irresponsibly the city can’t suffer the consequences,” he said.

Williams said the campaign started with a list of over 70,000 accounts out of 900,000. To date they have recovered almost R500m.

On Wednesday the University of SA paid R144m and the University of Pretoria R34m, he said.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said the entity’s services have not been affected by the cut-off.

“It’s our data centre and we have security as well. However, we do have backup generators to ensure that our operations aren’t affected at all,” she said.

Makanda said they have entered into a payment arrangement and are hoping that they will be reconnected in a few hours.

“We do owe a significant amount of money to the city. We were entering into some negotiations, there were things that we needed clarity on, so in that process unfortunately we got our electricity disconnected,” she said.

“It accumulated over a while. It’s about stations in and around Tshwane. We are looking at about 30 stations that we owe electricity for and it has compounded over months. We’re entering into negotiations to see if there is a payment arrangement we could enter into.”

TimesLIVE