Cele relied on 'tip-offs from public' as Sitole and crime intelligence 'snubbed him' during July 2021 unrest

Police minister Bheki Cele on Monday revealed how volatile things were between him and national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole during the July 2021 unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

It reached the point where Cele “relied on tip-offs from ground forces and the public” to get updates on developments instead of from police crime intelligence, which was seemingly reporting to Sitole.

After being in the dark for months about police operations, Cele said it was only in December 2021, after he had accused crime intelligence of not providing him with information on the unrest, that they gave him a summary of the work they did during that time.

He was testifying at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the violent riots and looting which claimed the lives of more than 300 people and damaged property and infrastructure after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The first round of hearings was held in KwaZulu-Natal last year.