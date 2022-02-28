South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What should I do if I got my first dose of vaccine overseas but it was different to those available in SA?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 February 2022 - 07:00
Several vaccines used globally are not yet used in SA, such as AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sputnik and Sinovac. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Government advises those who receive at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine in a foreign country to get a second Pfizer shot six weeks after the last vaccination dose to complete the two dose regimen.

“Several vaccines used globally are not yet used in SA, such as AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sputnik and Sinovac. We are unable to provide second doses of these vaccines. SA cannot issue a vaccination certification for doses not administered here.

“Instead, we can offer one dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six weeks after the last vaccination dose to complete the two dose as there is evidence the Pfizer vaccine combines well with the other types, particularly Moderna and AstraZeneca,” it said.

If you have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are regarded as fully vaccinated.

The health department recently announced that those over 18 who received the J&J vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine after an interval of two months (60 days).

Those who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or the J&J vaccine. The booster can be given three months (90 days) after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Director-general of health Dr Sandile Buthelezi recently said the  Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is being updated to allow those who received their initial shot overseas to get a booster shot in SA, and for it to be recorded properly.

“The EVDS is being updated so individuals who did not receive their primary Covid-19 vaccinations in SA, but are eligible to receive a booster dose, can be registered on the EVDS and receive the booster dose.

“More information regarding the date on which the functionality to record such doses on the EVDS will be available will be provided. Once the functionality is available on the EVDS, the vaccination of such individuals should proceed.”

