What should I do if I got my first dose of vaccine overseas but it was different to those available in SA?

If you have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are regarded as fully vaccinated.

The health department recently announced that those over 18 who received the J&J vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine after an interval of two months (60 days).

Those who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or the J&J vaccine. The booster can be given three months (90 days) after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Director-general of health Dr Sandile Buthelezi recently said the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is being updated to allow those who received their initial shot overseas to get a booster shot in SA, and for it to be recorded properly.

“The EVDS is being updated so individuals who did not receive their primary Covid-19 vaccinations in SA, but are eligible to receive a booster dose, can be registered on the EVDS and receive the booster dose.

“More information regarding the date on which the functionality to record such doses on the EVDS will be available will be provided. Once the functionality is available on the EVDS, the vaccination of such individuals should proceed.”