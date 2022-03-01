Thulas Nxesi on Operation Dudula: 'Locals can protest, but violence is not the answer'

Labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi has weighed in on Operation Dudula, a movement that has gained prominence for its operations which involve raiding homes and informal markets in Gauteng in search of undocumented foreigners.

Nxesi said while South Africans are empowered by the constitution to protest, they are not empowered to take part in violent activities targeted at foreign nationals.

The minister made the remarks during a media briefing on Monday about the draft national labour migration policy and proposed amendments to the Employment Services Act.

The operation is led by Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, who rose to prominence during the July unrest when he mobilised the community of Soweto against looting, and seeks to challenge small and big businesses from hiring undocumented foreign nationals at the expense of marginalised locals.

Nxesi said the government cannot condone this behaviour, saying it is unacceptable.

He added that since Operation Dudula has now escalated into a safety and security issue, it has prompted the intervention of the justice and protection services (JPS) cluster.

Nxesi also addressed the issue of truck drivers who are foreign nationals. He said though it is true that truck driving is not a critical or scarce skill, locals need to be realistic in their calls for 0% foreign drivers and consider those who were hired years ago.