Policy on quotas for foreign workers published for comment

The government wants to introduce quotas on the total number of documented foreign nationals with work visas who can be employed in major economic sectors including agriculture, hospitality and tourism, and construction.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi released the National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) for public comment on Monday. The proposed law will, among other things, ban foreigners from starting small businesses in certain sectors.

“We have researched extensively and benchmarked internationally in search of policy based on best practice,” said Nxesi. “It has become increasingly apparent, with the rapid expansion of international migration flows, that SA needs to develop appropriate policy effectively to manage this. SA is not immune to international migration trends as well as attempts to exploit this for political gain.”

He said an effective NLMP was the government’s response to this.

The public consultations will take a maximum of 90 days to allow for extensive and widespread reach of all the interested parties, said Nxesi.

The policy aims to address South Africans’ expectations regarding access to work opportunities, given worsening unemployment and the perception that foreigners are distorting labour market access.