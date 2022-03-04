'I fought hard against this bill': Van Damme slams new 'censorship act'

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has expressed dismay about the newly introduced censorship laws in SA.

The Films and Publications Amendment (FPA) Act came into effect this week, after being approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February

The act was signed into law in 2019 but was put on hold to allow the Film and Publications Board (FPB) to adequately prepare and undertake critical regulatory exercises as required by the act.

Among other things, it will give the FPB power to regulate almost all online content published in SA.

All digital freelancers and independent generators of online content will be required to register with and submit all content to the FPB for classification and no person may share, through any medium, a private sexual photograph (revenge pornography).

It also makes the intentional distribution of ‘hate speech’ in any form, and on any medium, an offence.