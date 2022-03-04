South Africa

'I fought hard against this bill': Van Damme slams new 'censorship act'

04 March 2022 - 12:00
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has expressed dismay about the newly introduced censorship laws in SA.

The Films and Publications Amendment (FPA) Act came into effect this week, after being approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February

The act was signed into law in 2019 but was put on hold to allow the Film and Publications Board (FPB) to adequately prepare and undertake critical regulatory exercises as required by the act.

Among other things, it will give the FPB power to regulate almost all online content published in SA.

All digital freelancers and independent generators of online content will be required to register with and submit all content to the FPB for classification and no person may share, through any medium, a private sexual photograph (revenge pornography).

It also makes the intentional distribution of ‘hate speech’ in any form, and on any medium, an offence.

Deputy communications and digital technologies minister Philly Mapulane said the act comes into operation at a time when governments all over the world are grappling with the escalation in potentially harmful content on digital platforms.

Expressing her dismay on social media, Van Damme said, during her tenure as shadow minister of communications, she fought hard against the censorship bill.

“There is a gap for a civil society body in SA with a specific focus on the online space. I’m considering it,” she said.

“I fought hard against this censorship bill and it's frightening to see not a word from parties. They have little to no clue about the digital world. Someone needs to step up.”

The DA described the censorship act as horrific and said it will fight it.

“The DA rejects President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Films and Publications Amendment Act,” said DA MP and shadow minister of communications Solly Malatsi.

“The president’s surreptitious proclamation of the act indicates that the ANC government hoped this horrific piece of legislation would go unnoticed.”

Malatsi said the DA believes that the existing laws regulating internet consumption and distribution of information are sufficient to deal with instances of hate speech, incitement of violence or homophobic expressions.

“There is simply no need for the enactment of this legislation. The DA will fight this vicious assault on our digital freedom with everything at our disposal. And if needs be, we will go to court to challenge it.”

