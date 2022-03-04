RATE IT | Ramaphosa says local government has improved, but here's 4 solutions he has for problems
President Cyril Ramaphosa sang the praises of local government in SA, saying they have, since the dawn of democracy 27 years ago, done “commendable” work in delivering services for the poor.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the opening session of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) national conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday.
Clean water, electricity, sanitation, free healthcare and education and housing are among services rendered, he said.
“Over the past 28 years of democratic government we have made commendable progress in delivering basic services to the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. We have provided clean and safe water, decent sanitation and electrified homes.
“We have built houses, clinics and hospitals. We have provided free basic and tertiary education and free primary healthcare. We have an extensive social security net.”
The president said despite the successes there were challenges in local government including shoddy service delivery and corruption.
He cited a report by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs which noted that only 5% of the country’s municipalities were financially stable, some were in financial distress and debt and unable to cover their expenses, while 64 municipalities were dysfunctional.
Ramaphosa said more needed to be done to strengthen local government, saying this will improve the relationship between South Africans and government at grassroots levels.
Here are four ways in which he said local government should improve:
Working with stakeholders
Leaders of local municipalities need to work jointly with stakeholders to deliver better services to their communities.
Accountability and tackling corruption
Councillors or government officials must adhere to the Municipal Structures Amendment Act and the Code of Conduct to ensure corruption-free government.
Poor revenue collection
Local government must be firm in implementing measures to ensure revenue collection. This, in turn, will enable municipalities to deliver basic services.
“Municipalities are owed billions by businesses, government entities and households for services rendered. In line with the Responsible Citizenry campaign led by the deputy president we must urge consumers of municipal services to pay for what they receive. We should encourage good citizenship and promote a culture of payment for services."
Improve co-ordination between governments
To ensure the smooth running of local government there must be improved co-ordination between all spheres of government.
“Through the district development model we aim to energise our entire system of co-operative governance and bring coherence to planning and implementation.
“Once it is fully operational we will know at all times what is needed, where it is needed, how it will be done, by whom and how much it will cost.
“The department of co-operative governance in partnership with several stakeholders has been developing profiles for each of the country’s districts and metros.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.