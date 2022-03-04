RATE IT | Ramaphosa says local government has improved, but here's 4 solutions he has for problems

President Cyril Ramaphosa sang the praises of local government in SA, saying they have, since the dawn of democracy 27 years ago, done “commendable” work in delivering services for the poor.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the opening session of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) national conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Clean water, electricity, sanitation, free healthcare and education and housing are among services rendered, he said.

“Over the past 28 years of democratic government we have made commendable progress in delivering basic services to the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. We have provided clean and safe water, decent sanitation and electrified homes.

“We have built houses, clinics and hospitals. We have provided free basic and tertiary education and free primary healthcare. We have an extensive social security net.”

The president said despite the successes there were challenges in local government including shoddy service delivery and corruption.

He cited a report by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs which noted that only 5% of the country’s municipalities were financially stable, some were in financial distress and debt and unable to cover their expenses, while 64 municipalities were dysfunctional.

Ramaphosa said more needed to be done to strengthen local government, saying this will improve the relationship between South Africans and government at grassroots levels.

Here are four ways in which he said local government should improve:

Working with stakeholders

Leaders of local municipalities need to work jointly with stakeholders to deliver better services to their communities.