UKRAINE UPDATES | IAEA says 'essential' parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected
March 04 2022 - 08:52
Ukraine nuclear plant fire contained after Russia attack
Russian shelling briefly ignited a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine early on Friday, Ukrainian officials said, raising the stakes in Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his forces bombarded cities across the country.
Emergency services said they had extinguished the blaze at a training complex in the Zaporizhzhia plant and there were no injuries. Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency the incident had “not affected ‘essential’ equipment,” and that there had been no change reported in radiation levels.
March 04 2022 - 08:51
WATCH | 'We are not racist' Ukrainian ambassador says after allegations of discrimination against Africans
Ukrainian ambassador to SA Liubov Abravitova has denied reports that African students and immigrants trying to leave Ukraine were treated poorly.
In a press engagement in Pretoria on Thursday, held in conjunction with the US embassy, Abravitova said there were about 16,000 African students in Ukraine.
She said she had spoken to South Africans trying to leave the country and asked whether they had been racially discriminated against. They allegedly denied this.
“The tradition of Russian disinformation and making the narrative out of that is also big and it has it's input and we feel it.”
March 04 2022 - 08:47
Biden meets Finnish leader as Russia rattles European neighbours
US President Joe Biden meets his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö at the White House on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roused fresh concern by Vladimir Putin's other European neighbours.
The talks come as the Russian president's more than weeklong invasion of Ukraine has primed discussions in Finland over a closer alliance with Nato, with which it already co-operates but is not a member. Biden and Niinistö have spoken to each other twice in the past few months.
Finns have traditionally been wary of Russia, given the Nordic country's shared 833-mile (1340-km) border and a history of two wars between 1939 and 1944 that cost Finland territory.
March 04 2022 - 08:25
IAEA says 'essential' parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected
Essential equipment at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after a fire there, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, citing the country's regulatory authorities.
Ukraine had said the plant in its southeast was shelled overnight, the IAEA added.
"The Ukraine regulatory authority said a fire at the site had not affected 'essential' equipment and plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions," it said. "There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant, it said."
Zelenskiy pleads Europe to 'wake up' after nuclear plant attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Europe to prevent a 'nuclear catastrophe' after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following a Russian attack
March 04 2022 - 08:20
Shelling sparks fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant, world leaders condemn the attack
Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has started a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tell Europe to “wake up”. Australia’s Emergency Management Minister Bridget McKenzie has joined the world in condemning Russia’s attack on the plant.
March 04 2022 - 08:00
16,000 foreign fighters flock to Ukraine to fight Russia
CNBC's Perry Russom joins Shep Smith to report on volunteers from outside Ukraine who are going to the country to fight against the Russian invasion.
March 04 2022 - 07:30
'Piano Man' plays for refugees at Polish border
Ukrainians arriving at the Polish border were serenaded by 'Piano Man' Davide Martello, who travelled from Germany to bring some musical joy to the refugees
March 04 2022 - 07:25
WHO warns about Ukraine's 'humanitarian catastrophe'
The World Health Organization raised concerns about the 'humanitarian catastrophe' taking place in Ukraine, a senior official told Reuters, spelling out the triple threat of war, COVID-19 and an ongoing outbreak of polio
March 04 2022 - 06:10
PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s RT channel: guided missives from the edge of media fantasy
In RT’s view of the world, what you are seeing in front of your eyes is not reality. It’s a Western conspiracy, and it’s being observed without the benefit of a knowledge of “history’’. Perhaps Russian President Vladimir Putin has been watching too much of his personal propaganda TV channel, RT, which might explain his blundering into a war in Ukraine that has united the free world against him.
How else does one explain the scale of his miscalculation, his epic error?
March 04 2022 - 06:00
Ukraine, Russia agree on evacuation corridors as war rages
Russia and Ukraine agreed to humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape invasion, the first apparent progress in talks, as the United States added to Western sanctions on more oligarchs
