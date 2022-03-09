South Africa

SA records 1,867 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

09 March 2022 - 20:12 By TimesLIVE
Of the new cases, 683 were in Gauteng, 483 in the Western Cape and 280 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Of the new cases, 683 were in Gauteng, 483 in the Western Cape and 280 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

SA recorded 1,867 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

There were also 13 deaths recorded in the same period, with 10 of them occurring in the past 24-48 hours. The rest were recorded as part of an ongoing health department audit.

Of the new cases, 683 were in Gauteng, 483 in the Western Cape and 280 in KwaZulu-Natal.

This means that there have been 3,688,423 confirmed cases and 99,656 deaths to date.

The NICD also reported that there were 60 hospital admissions in the past day, taking to 2,486 the number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss — study

Covid-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of ...
News
1 day ago

John Steenhuisen calls for government to scrap all Covid-19 restrictions as two-year mark looms

March 23 will mark exactly two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA would go on 21-day hard lockdown to prepare the health system ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | KZN driving schools block N3, demand share of Covid-19 relief fund

Driving school owners took to the highway in KZN on Wednesday demanding their share of Covid-19 relief funds and demarcated spaces for training.
News
4 hours ago

The death rate is low and the recovery rate is up so is why should I still get vaccinated?

While the death rate may be low and the recovery rate from Covid-19 high, experts continue to advocate for getting the vaccine, saying it can help ...
News
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa
  4. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  5. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...