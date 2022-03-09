SA records 1,867 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours: NICD
09 March 2022 - 20:12
SA recorded 1,867 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.
There were also 13 deaths recorded in the same period, with 10 of them occurring in the past 24-48 hours. The rest were recorded as part of an ongoing health department audit.
Of the new cases, 683 were in Gauteng, 483 in the Western Cape and 280 in KwaZulu-Natal.
This means that there have been 3,688,423 confirmed cases and 99,656 deaths to date.
The NICD also reported that there were 60 hospital admissions in the past day, taking to 2,486 the number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
TimesLIVE
