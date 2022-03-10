Business rescue practitioners accuse NDPP of 'infringing' right to conduct business on Gupta-owned mine

The preservation order over Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) sought by the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) is, according to the business rescue practitioners (BRPs), infringing on the right to conduct their affairs without interference.

Greg Wickins SC, for the BRPs in charge of the mine, told the Pretoria high court on Thursday that the NDPP was not executing her duties in a lawful manner.

“If the NDPP wants to exercise the powers she has, she must do so lawfully. This [the sale of OCM] is the plan of the creditors and the company. They are not giving it away. This was the plan presented and adopted by creditors. It is not something done overnight,” Wickins said..

“To suggest now at the finish line that they will commit a crime does not hold water.”

NDPP Shamila Batohi has brought two applications under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) to recover what the NPA says are proceeds of crime linked to a corrupt scheme for the acquisition of Optimum.