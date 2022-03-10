Couple jailed for R27m vehicle finance fraud

A Western Cape couple has been jailed for a vehicle financing swindle that resulted in a loss of more than R27m to the banking industry.

The Bellville serious commercial crimes court sentenced Marius and Adele Coetzee on Wednesday.

They were sentenced alongside an accomplice, Mariette Cupido. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Adele was the “mastermind” behind the scheme while Cupido, who worked for a car dealership in Malmesbury, facilitated the deals.

The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team, working with the banking industry, arrested the couple in Brits, in the North West, in 2014. Cupido was arrested in 2017 and joined the couple in the dock.

“The trio was involved in a vehicle-purchase scheme by applying for hire-purchase finance from banking institutions using fraudulent documents which were submitted via a dealership in Malmesbury,” said Hani.

Hani said the crimes involved 73 fraudulent financing transactions made to banks between 2012 and 2014 “which resulted in a loss of more than R27m to the banking industry”.