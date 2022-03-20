×

South Africa

Motorist missing after crashing into Hartbeespoort Dam

20 March 2022 - 12:50
The missing man is from Gauteng. File photo.
Image: JOHAN KRYNAUW

A search is under way for a motorist who went missing on Saturday night after his car plunged into the Hartbeespoort Dam in North West.

Arthur Crewe, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) at the dam, said a rescue team was dispatched after receiving a report of a vehicle that was partially submerged in dense hyacinth.

Crewe said the driver appeared to have left the roadway and crashed into the dam at the Randburg Bridge.

“Rescue swimmers confirmed that there were no occupants in the vehicle.

“Investigations determined that the owner of the vehicle, an adult male from Gauteng, had been in the vehicle when it left the road and he may have been ejected from the vehicle into dense hyacinth in the dam.”

The vegetation hampered a search on Saturday night, which resumed on Sunday.

The vehicle was recovered by local towing services.

“Police divers, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, are continuing in a search for the missing man,” said Crewe.

TimesLIVE

