More than 190 days to repair windscreen on police vehicle is shocking, says DA
Crime fighting in KwaZulu-Natal is being hampered because officers are literally stuck at police stations without vehicles.
That is according to KwaZulu-Natal community safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, who highlighted in a written parliamentary reply to the DA that policing in the province is hampered by backlogs of vehicles in garages for repairs.
DA MPL Sharon Hoosen said the MEC revealed “shocking information” when it comes to repairs at three of the province’s worst police stations for serious crimes, namely Inanda, Umlazi and Plessislaer.
In the crime statistics announced in February for the fourth quarter (October–December) of 2021, Inanda recorded the highest number of rape cases, murders and kidnappings.
However, 41 of the station's 51 vehicles are in for repairs. Some have been there for three months and one vehicle has been out of action for two months for a minor brakes overhaul.
Umlazi doesn’t fare better, with 45 of its 58 vehicles booked for repairs despite it being ranked third for murders in the country and in the top five for the most hijacking cases.
Vehicles have spent months out of action for minor body work and for electrical accessories and wiring.
Plessislaer police station in the Umgungundlovu district has 25 of it 35 vehicles booked in for repairs. One has been out of service for 50 days for battery replacement and another four months for minor brake system repairs.
“This information illustrates the hopeless inadequacies that exist within the police service. It also begs the question of how many vehicles are on the ground at any given time keeping our communities safe,” Hoosen said on Monday.
“If these are the kind of turnaround times experienced, it is little wonder lawlessness is so rife in our province. There is a direct correlation between these vehicles being unavailable and KwaZulu-Natal’s rising crime statistics.”
She said the scarcity of vehicles is a factor in the lack of police visibility in the province, resulting in it being the country’s murder capital.
“How are residents supposed to feel safe under the circumstances? How are members supposed to do their jobs properly?”
She said this is not in line with the provincial government’s promise to fix and redirect police resources. She called for urgent intervention by the department of community safety and liaison.
“The department owes this much at least, particularly to the most vulnerable sectors of our society, our women, children and elderly. The department cannot continue to operate with such a lack of urgency.”
On interventions to prevent backlogs at garages, Nkonyeni said: “There is procurement of additional tools for artisans and more advanced power tools, weekly meetings with all garage commanders, end users have been sensitised on how to properly book vehicles into the garages, a new contract will be awarded for the procurement of parts and there will be constant monitoring and evaluating the work done by the garages.”
Other police stations that recorded vehicle repair delays include:
- Franklin — windscreen repairs (79 days);
- Bulwer — windscreen repairs (120 days);
- Bulwer — minor brake system repairs (126 days);
- Ndwedwe — windscreen repairs (135 days);
- Impendle — 15,000km service (150 days);
- Nandeni — windscreen repairs (77 days);
- KwaDukuza — battery replacement (186 days);
- Pietermaritzburg — windscreen repairs (193 days); and
- KwaDukuza — minor bodywork repairs (206 days).
The backlog in repairing vehicles comes after a two-day site visit to police stations by the provincial legislature in February.
At the time, committee chairperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said he was concerned about the time it takes to repair vehicles.
“There must be a clear plan based on the nature of the problem of the vehicle.”
Provincial police mechanical head Col Vlammie Rossouw said one reason vehicles are in garages for such long periods for seemingly minor repairs is because of the general shortage of vehicles in police stations.
“A police station with 10 vehicles will use those vehicles 24/7 until they pass the recommended mileage for service. When they eventually take it in for something minor, like body work, we discover other issues it was not booked for, but these must be fixed.”
