×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

More than 2000 suspects arrested in Gauteng over the long weekend

21 March 2022 - 18:34
Approximately 2000 suspects were arrested across the province for various offences such as possession of firearm, possession of suspected stolen property, drinking under the influence, murder, undocumented persons including domestic violence related issues. Stock photo.
Approximately 2000 suspects were arrested across the province for various offences such as possession of firearm, possession of suspected stolen property, drinking under the influence, murder, undocumented persons including domestic violence related issues. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Gauteng police have arrested about 2000 suspects over the long weekend for various offences.

This was during multidisciplinary integrated operations conducted jointly with metro police, traffic departments, the department of home affairs, community policing forums and private security companies.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the operations included tracing wanted suspects, roadblocks, stop and searches, compliance at liquor outlets and second-hand dealerships.

 “About 2000 suspects were arrested for offences such as possession of illegal firearms, possession of suspected stolen property, drinking under the influence, murder, undocumented people and domestic violence-related issues. The police also seized drugs, dangerous weapons, liquor, firearms and ammunition.”

In the Ekurhuleni district, 935 suspects were arrested for crimes including carjacking, murder, pointing a firearm, dealing in drugs, failure to comply with the Liquor Act and business robbery.

“A  hijacked vehicle was recovered and a suspect was arrested shortly after allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death. Police in the Tshwane district arrested 250 suspects. Among those arrested are 96 suspects for gender-based violence-related crimes and 37 undocumented people.”

West Rand district police, together with other law enforcement agencies, arrested 214 suspects for crimes including rape, robbery, possession of copper cable, dealing in liquor without a licence, possession of dangerous weapons and undocumented people.

“Police in the Johannesburg district arrested 527 suspects for hijackings, sexual assault, possession of drugs, rape, armed robbery and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The police in the Sedibeng district arrested 118 suspects for possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearm, housebreaking and theft.”

Some suspects were issued with fines while others are expected to appear in various magistrates' courts soon.

Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj- Gen Girly Mbele thanked the law enforcement agencies involved as well as community members for the support and co-operation they showed during the operations.

 “Some of the arrests would not have been possible if community members did not come forward with information and reported criminal activities. Let us continue working together in the fight against crime,” said Mbele.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Man dies after suffering heart attack following SUV crash

A man suffered a fatal heart attack after he crashed his SUV into a concrete structure in Umhlanga on Monday.
News
8 hours ago

Pistol-packing mourners arrested after firing shots at funeral

Firing their pistols at a funeral has landed four men in hot water with the police.
News
9 hours ago

Kruger National Park rhino poacher gets 25 years in jail after being bust, twice

A man has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for his involvement in two cases of rhino poaching at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.
News
1 day ago

KZN teenager charged with murder of three-year-old

A 19-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teenager has been charged with the murder of his three-year-old relative who died from severe internal injuries last week.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  3. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  4. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  5. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia